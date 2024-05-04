Mirage On Road To Animals Finding Shade | India's Heatwave Days

Vehicular traffic is seen through a mirage created on the road due to excessive heat in Kolkata.
A Malayan Tapir cools off inside a pool of water at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.
A woman carrying a child uses a part of her sari to shield her child from sun on a hot summer day in Hyderabad. The city has been experiencing extreme heat conditions with temperature recorded at 42 degrees Celsius.
A woman has her face covered with cotton clothes to protect herself from the sun as she walks on a hot day in Lucknow.
A motorist wears a cap and covers his face with a kerchief to protect from heat in Hyderabad.
A motorist pours water on the seat of two wheeler that was parked in the hot sun to cool it down before riding the same on a hot day in Lucknow.
Laborers walk with empty plastic bottles to fetch drinking water on a hot day at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.
A spotted deer stands in a shade on a hot day at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.