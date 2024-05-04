National

Mirage On Road To Animals Finding Shade | India's Heatwave Days

Parts of India are battling heatwave conditions with temperatures breaching 40-45 degrees Celsius. West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar are some of the worst-hit states where authorities have announced several measures in view of the heatwave conditions. Meanwhile, IMD has predicted that several states will see significant number of heatwave days in May.

Heat in Kolkata | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Vehicular traffic is seen through a mirage created on the road due to excessive heat in Kolkata.

Malayan Tapir at Alipore Zoo
Malayan Tapir at Alipore Zoo | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

A Malayan Tapir cools off inside a pool of water at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.

Hot summer day in Hyderabad
Hot summer day in Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

A woman carrying a child uses a part of her sari to shield her child from sun on a hot summer day in Hyderabad. The city has been experiencing extreme heat conditions with temperature recorded at 42 degrees Celsius.

Hot summer day in Lucknow
Hot summer day in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A woman has her face covered with cotton clothes to protect herself from the sun as she walks on a hot day in Lucknow.

Heat in Hyderabad
Heat in Hyderabad | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

A motorist wears a cap and covers his face with a kerchief to protect from heat in Hyderabad.

Hot day in Lucknow
Hot day in Lucknow | Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

A motorist pours water on the seat of two wheeler that was parked in the hot sun to cool it down before riding the same on a hot day in Lucknow.

Laborers at Alipore Zoological Garden
Laborers at Alipore Zoological Garden | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Laborers walk with empty plastic bottles to fetch drinking water on a hot day at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.

Spotted deer at Alipore Zoological Garden
Spotted deer at Alipore Zoological Garden | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

A spotted deer stands in a shade on a hot day at the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.

