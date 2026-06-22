Minister Distancing Himself from 'Disastrous Legacy' Left by Shivakumar: BJP's Ashoka

In simple terms, the Congress government's own minister is admitting that he has inherited a city administration that has been pushed to the brink of collapse, he said, adding that, "This is not an opposition charge. This is a confession from inside the Cabinet. The people of Bengaluru don't need Congress leaders blaming each other. They need answers." Pointing out that Shivakumar spent three years claiming credit for Bengaluru, Ashoka said now that Bengaluru's failures are being exposed, his own successor is busy explaining why the situation is beyond repair.