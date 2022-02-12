Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Migratory Vultures Radio-Tagged In MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

A total of 25 vultures are to be radio-tagged under the ongoing project which started from December 2020, with the help of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), a senior official said.

Migratory Vultures Radio-Tagged In MP's Panna Tiger Reserve
Migratory Vultures Radio-Tagged In MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 2:18 pm

 Three migratory vultures have been radio-tagged in Madhya Pradesh's Panna tiger reserve, as part of a project to study their lifecycle and travel paths, an official said on Saturday.
       

A total of 25 vultures are to be radio-tagged under the ongoing project, which started from December 2020, with the help of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), a senior official said. 
       

“We have successfully radio-tagged two Eurasian Griffons and a Himalayan Griffin in Panna Tiger Reserve. There is no information about migratory vultures being radio-tagged earlier in the country,” the reserve's field director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.
       

Related stories

Cold Conditions Persist In Rajasthan

Differently-Abled Girl Raped In Rajasthan, One Held

2 Held For Snatching Woman's Bag In Delhi

So far, no information has been gathered about the living conditions and routes taken by migratory vultures, the official said. “The main objective behind the project is to know the migratory pattern and travel path of vultures,” Sharma said.
       

The work of radio-tagging was started in December 2020 to collect information about the behaviour of vultures, their travel path and lifecycle, he said. 
       

“We tagged three resident vultures of Panna Tiger Reserve at the time, which included two long-build ones and a red-build. Our efforts continued in 2021, but no migratory vultures could be tagged,” Sharma said, adding that migratory vultures started coming to the reserve in November. A total number of 10 vultures have been tagged so far, the official said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Animals & Wildlife Wild Animal Panna Tiger Reserve Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

CRPF Officer Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh, 1 Jawan Injured

CRPF Officer Killed In Encounter With Naxals In Chhattisgarh, 1 Jawan Injured

Maharashtra: Thane District Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths

Illegal 'Hans' Packaging Centre Busted In Kerala

Puducherry Reports 81 New COVID-19 Cases, No Virus-Related Death

Cold Conditions Persist In Rajasthan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air