Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Migratory Houbara Bustard From UAE Rescued In Coastal Maharashtra

A houbara bustard bred in the United Arab Emirates has been rescued in Maharashtra's coastal Sindhudurg district, officials said on Saturday.

Migratory houbara bustard
Migratory houbara bustard PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 9:13 pm

A houbara bustard bred in the United Arab Emirates has been rescued in Maharashtra's coastal Sindhudurg district, officials said on Saturday.

The bird is in good health and it would be released in the deserts of Rajasthan or Gujarat, the winter habitat of these birds, they said. 

"A farmer at Mundage village in Devgad tehsil spotted an exotic-looking bird with a ring on its leg on Thursday evening and alerted forest officials. We went there and took it in our custody," said Rajendra Ghunakikar, local Range Forest Officer.

The bird is currently kept at a facility at Kankavali in the district and is in fine health, he added.

Sujit Narawade, assistant director and coordinator at Bombay Natural History Society and project coordinator, Conservation of Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, said some institutes in the UAE breed these birds in captivity and release them in large numbers as part of conservation efforts. 

"These birds generally migrate to the Thar and Kutch deserts every winter from the Middle East. Sometimes a bird or two stray from the flock and fly to the coastal region of Konkan," he said.

"The houbara bustard found in Sindhudurg had a ring and color band which provided information about its origin. When we contacted the National Avian Resource Centre in Abu Dhabi, they confirmed that the bird was from a flock released by them," Narawade said.

They also advised that it should be released in the desert region of Gujarat or Rajasthan, he said.

Related stories

In Pictures: Migratory Birds Flock To Delhi

680 migratory birds of nine species spotted in Jharkhand's Patratu Dam

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Deputy Conservator of Forests S Navakishore Reddy told PTI that they were in talks with forest officials in the two states and will soon decide where it should be released.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bombay Natural History Society And Project Coordinator Conservation Of Great Indian Bustard And Lesser Florican Houbara Bustard Bred Devgad Tehsil United Arab Emirates Maharashtra's Coastal Sindhudurg District National Avian Resource Centre
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material