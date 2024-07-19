National

MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US

Kwatra joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988 and served in India's Permanent Mission in Geneva in the initial years of his service.

Vinay Kwatra
Vinay Kwatra Photo: PTI
info_icon

Former Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was on Friday appointed as India's ambassador to the United States.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The post of India's envoy to the US has been lying vacant since Taranjit Sandhu retired in January.

Kwatra served as the foreign secretary from May 1, 2022, to July 14, 2024.

Kwatra joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988 and served in India's Permanent Mission in Geneva in the initial years of his service.

Between 1993 and 2003, he served as a desk officer at the external affairs ministry's headquarters in Delhi dealing with the United Nations, and subsequently in the diplomatic missions in South Africa and Uzbekistan.

From 2003 to 2006, he served as the counsellor and later as the deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy in Beijing.

From 2006 to 2010, he represented India at the SAARC Secretariat in Nepal as head of the trade, economy and finance bureau. From May 2010 till July 2013, he served as minister (commerce) in the Indian embassy in Washington.

Kwatra headed the policy planning and research division in the ministry between July 2013 and October 2015 and later served as the head of the Americas division.

From October 2015 till August 2017, he served as the joint secretary in the office of the prime minister.

From August 2017 to February 2020, he was the ambassador to France and from March 2020 to April 2022, he served as the ambassador to Nepal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Scores: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Off To Flying Start
  2. Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report
  3. India Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Boosts Women's Team 'To Win ICC Trophy Soon', Says Sneh Rana
  4. Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Unlikely To Get NOC For Canada T20 League
  5. Hardik Pandya Overlooked For India Captaincy: Will Star All-Rounder Lose Top Job At MI Too?
Football News
  1. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  2. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  3. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  4. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
  5. England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  2. India News LIVE: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  3. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
  4. 'Judiciary Will Take Its Course': IAS Puja Khedkar Reacts After UPSC FIR | Details
  5. ‘Owner Names To Be Displayed Clearly’: After UP, Haridwar Police Issue Decree For Kanwar Route Eateries
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  2. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  3. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  4. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
World News
  1. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  2. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
  3. Bangladesh In Crisis As Student Protests Shuts Down The country
  4. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  5. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Edges Closer To Victory At Swedish Open Quater-Final
  8. India News LIVE: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda