MCD Revamp Campaign: 50 Roads Beautified, 96 Identified For Project

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 10:51 pm

Nearly 100 roads falling under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's jurisdiction have been identified under a revamp campaign and about 50 of those have already been beautified, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The MCD had identified a total of 96 roads across its 12 zones under its 'One Road per Zone per Week', it said in a statement.

The MCD started work in this direction on July 11 by preparing a detailed action plan at the zonal level. The corporation has revamped about 50 roads so far, it said. 

The civic body said it has issued detailed orders to its various departments such as maintenance, DEMS, horticulture, engineering, public health etc. for better maintenance and beautification of roads.

Filling of potholes on roads and maintenance of footpaths by the maintenance department, removal of weeds growing on the sidewalks and roadsides by the horticulture department, and spraying of insecticides by the public health department, will be done, it said. 

Central Zone undertook maintenance of road from zonal office situated at Lajpat Nagar to railway crossing; Karol Bagh Zone did it on Bodh Raj Kohli Marg, Najafgarh Zone undertook maintenance of road from Mehrauli Road T-point to F-Block street no. 17, among other stretches.

(Inputs from PTI)

