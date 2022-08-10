Maximum Temperature Settles At 37.5 Degree Celsius In Delhi

t was a warm and humid day in Delhi on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season's average, even as the weather office predicted light rains on August 11.

Delhi witnessed a sunny morning with the minimum temperature rising by a notch to settle at 27.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office said chances of good rain are bleak for the next few days which can get warmer. "There will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 35 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday has settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The relative humidity on Wednesday oscillated between 54 and 77 per cent, the weather office said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (102) category around 6.05 PM, data from the CPCB showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

