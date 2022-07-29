Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Massive Waterlogging On Multiple Road Stretches In Gurugram, Cars Submerged

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to take up special repair work of new identified stretches of master roads in the city post-Monsoon.

undefined
Massive waterlogging was witnessed on Gurugram's Golf Course Road and nearby areas following an hour of rain Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 8:29 am

Massive waterlogging was witnessed on Gurugram's Golf Course Road and nearby areas following an hour of rain. Areas like Suncity ATS Chowk, Sector 55, 56 road and stretches of the Golf Course road were under knee deep waters and cars parked outside societies were completely submerged.

"This is an annual affair for the residents of Golf Course Road. We undergo massive renovations and cleaning but still waterlogging is a common problem in our area. What makes situation worse is slow drainage and poor response to our calls," said Prakash Satija, a resident of a society who shared the pictures on social media.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to take up special repair work of new identified stretches of master roads in the city post-Monsoon.

Related stories

Foolproof Plan For Waterlogging Problem: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Traffic Crawls In Central Delhi Due To Congress Protest, Waterlogging

Rain Lash Delhi Causing waterlogging, Hampering Traffic Movement

Upgradation of nine such roads with a total length of approximately 9.38 KMs were recommended in the 41st Core Planning Cell Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer GMDA, Sudhir Rajpal.

The new roads identified include the sector dividing roads of 28/27, 26/42, 54/42, 53/56, 39/40, 30/41, 29/41, 24/25 and 26/Mehrauli Road.

"The team has identified these stretches which require urgent repairs as their condition has deteriorated over time. Since these roads were transferred to GMDA from HSVP, they have been maintained only via patchwork. We have now received the recommendation in the CPC meeting to take forward the special repairs of these master roads and work will begin after the ongoing rainy season," said Executive Engineer, Infra 1 Division,  Amit Godara.

CEO GMDA said he will be undertaking an inspection of these proposed sites with the engineering team before the work commences.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Massive Waterlogging Multiple Road Stretches Gurugram Cars Submerged Annual Affair GMDA Post-Monsoon Repair Work
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham