National

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Kolkata's Park Street | VIDEO

A major fire broke out in a restaurant in the Park Street area of central Kolkata on Tuesday, triggering panic among residents. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

X/ANI
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Kolkata's Park Street Photo: X/ANI
info_icon

A major fire broke out in a restaurant in Park Street area of central Kolkata on Tuesday, triggering panic among local people, an official said.

No casualties were reported so far in the incident, he said.

At least nine fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, first spotted around 10.50 am, the official said, adding that a disaster management team has also been deployed there.

The fire broke out at the restaurant adjacent to a multi-storied building on Park Street.

People from nearby residential buildings and offices came out on the street in fear.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and they are still working, he added.

More details are awaited...

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  2. Periyar Fish Death Due To Low Oxygen In Water; No Chemical Waste Discharged In River: Kerala CM
  3. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Kolkata's Park Street | VIDEO
  4. Sule Inspects Rain-Hit Areas Of Pune, Slams Govt Over Neglect Of Infrastructure
  5. Indore Court Gives Death Sentence To 2 Men Accused Of Kidnapping & Killing Congress Leader's 7-Year-Old Son
Entertainment News
  1. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  2. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  3. Confirmed: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma’s ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ To Stream On Prime Video From July 5
  4. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  5. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
Sports News
  1. Bolivian Teenager Misses Copa America 2024 Due To Lack Of Parental Permission To Travel
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  4. T20 World Cup: Klaasen Criticises New York Pitch, 'It's Not Great Selling Product'
  5. Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match
World News
  1. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  2. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  3. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  4. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  5. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed