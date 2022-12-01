Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Marriage Called Off After Groom Kisses Bride On Stage

Marriage Called Off After Groom Kisses Bride On Stage

After a long discussion and argument, both parties came to an agreement that the bride and groom would not live together.

Representative image
Representative image | PTI

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 11:14 pm

A bride reached the police station to file a complaint against a groom after he kissed her in front of everyone at the wedding reception party in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The police officials said that since their marriage has not been registered yet, they can file for a divorce if they want.

The couple got married on November 26 at UP Samuhik Vivah Yojana 2022. During the wedding reception ceremony on November 28 in Pavasa village, the bride and the groom were sitting on the stage.

Suddenly, the groom kissed the bride in front of nearly 300 guests. Enraged by this, the bride left the stage and went to her room.

The family members tried to pacify her but she was adamant about going to the police station. She refused to go on the stage and reached the police station to file a complaint.

In her complaint, she said, "I don't want to be with him (the groom) anymore. I will stay at my house. I do not like his behaviour. A person who can do such an act in front of 300 people, how can he improve? That's why action should be taken against them for this act."

However, the groom refuted the allegations and said that the kiss was a part of a bet between the bride and him. He claimed that he had made a bet with the bride. If he kissed her in front of everyone on stage, she would give him Rs 1,500. Failing which, he would pay Rs 3,000 to the bride. When the station in-charge asked the bride about the same, she said that no bet was made between them.

After a long discussion and argument, both parties came to an agreement that the bride and groom would not live together.

