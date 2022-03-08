Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Marriage Age For Women Likely To Be Raised To 21 Years: Report

To bring parity between girls and boys, the government is thinking of raising the age for women to marry to 21 years from 18 now, says PM Modi.

A couple taking wedding vows during their marriage. (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 6:57 pm

To bring parity between girls and boys, the government is thinking of raising the age for women to marry to 21 years from 18 now, says PM Modi, addressing a seminar in Dhordo of Kutch district. 

(more details awaited)

