'Many Who Submitted Maafi Namas to Indira Govt Are Now Anti-Emergency Crusaders'

We were at my nana’s (maternal grandfather) house in a rem­ote village in Aligarh when we heard about the Emergency and the mass arrest of political workers and Opposition leaders. It was the peak of the JP (Jayaprakash Narayan) movement and my father, a popular Socialist leader in Uttar Pradesh (UP) at the time, had been participating in demonstrations being held across the country since the June 12, 1975 Allahabad High Court judgement, of which my father had been a witness. We knew he was likely to be arr­ested, and he was. But his arrest was not made public. For nearly two months, we searched high and low for him but without a clue. We did not know which jail he was in, under what charges he was arrested, or whether he was even alive.