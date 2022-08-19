Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Manish Sisodia Best Education Minister, No Need To Panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On CBI Raids

Citing a recent New York Times story, Arvind Kejriwal said 'in a way, he has been declared as the best education minister in the world'.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 1:27 pm

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carries out searches at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hailed him as the best education minister in the world and that there was no need to panic. 

In an apparent swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Union government, Kejriwal also said that the "CBI has been asked from above" to pursue them.

Kejriwal mentioned the recent coverage by The New York Times newspaper of Delhi's schools and said the "biggest newspaper wrote about Delhi’s education revolution".

He added, "It is a matter of pride for the country that Manish Sisodia's name is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the most powerful country in the world. In a way, he has been declared as the best education minister in the world. The biggest newspaper wrote about Delhi’s education revolution and carried Sisodia's photograph also."

Kejriwal said the last time India's name featured in The New York Times was over mass deaths happening in the country duto Covid-19.

Related stories

Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Raids Manish Sisodia's House, Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Reward For Good Performance'

Kejriwal is not the only one who appears to draw a connection between CBI action and the Aam Aadmi Party's government's appreciation by The New York Times

"Just an observation: nothing rattles BJP supporters more than external praise for Aam Aadmi Party, such as that in The New York Times, or some success for it. This is a tiny party that runs a state and a half. Quite a compliment," said Sitaraman Shankar, Editor of Deccan Herald, on Twitter.

Talking about the CBI raids on Friday at Sisodia’s house, Kejriwal said they are not scared and there were raids against his other ministers, Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain, too but nothing came out of them.

He said, "Many obstacles will be created in our path in our mission. This is not the first raid on Sisodia. There were raids in the past too. There have been raids also on many of our ministers and me too, but nothing came out of them and nothing will come out this time as well. There is no need to panic since there will be obstacles to stop our work. The CBI has been asked from above to harass us."

Jain is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).  

A few days ago, Kejriwal had announced a national mission to make India the number one country. He issued a phone number for people who are willing to join the mission.

"We announced the mission to 'Make India Number One Country' in the world on Wednesday. People must join this mission by giving a missed call on 9510001000. We cannot leave the country to political parties. We have to come together," he stressed.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Government Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Aam Aadmi Party New York Times Central Bureau Of Investigation CBI Raids Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IRCTC Stock Surges Nearly 5% After Trading Ex-Dividend

IRCTC Stock Surges Nearly 5% After Trading Ex-Dividend

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?