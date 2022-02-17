Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

BJP Promises Free Scooters To Female College Students, Rs 100cr Start-up Fund In Manipur

Manipur Election: Releasing the manifesto, BJP national president JP Nadda said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh the state has headed towards development in the last five years

BJP Promises Free Scooters To Female College Students, Rs 100cr Start-up Fund In Manipur
BJP national president JP Nadda. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 5:17 pm

The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Manipur, promising two-wheelers to meritorious female college students, increasing the monthly pension for senior citizens to Rs 1,000 and setting up a Rs 100 crore start-up fund.

Releasing the manifesto, BJP national president JP Nadda said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh the state has headed towards development in the last five years, tackling the drugs menage and achieving stability with rule of law being established.

Related stories

'Breadwinner But Not Leader': Warring Identities Of Women In Manipuri Politics

Emerging Manipur Promises More But What's Not Right In This Robust State

AFSPA In Manipur: When Civilian Lives Are Crushed Under Military Might

"Free scooty will be given to all meritorious college-going girls to empower the women of the state," Nadda said, quoting the manifesto.

The BJP also promised Rs 25,000 to girls from economically weaker sections under the 'Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme' if voted back to power.

The party announced two free LPG cylinders per year to the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala scheme, and increasing the monthly pension for senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, if voted back to power.

"Laptops will be also be provided to all meritorious students who pass class 12, as a gateway to higher education," Nadda said.

"Scholarships will be given to children of marginal, small and landless farmers, pursuing technical education at the graduate and post-graduate level," he added.

The financial assistance of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be increased for the farmers of Manipur from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum, the party promised.

The BJP also announced setting up Manipur Skill Development University to train youths for making them job-ready, and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to ensure that people do not have to travel out of the state for medical treatment.

A Rs 100 crore 'Start-Up Manipur Fund' would be set to give zero-interest loans of up to Rs 25 lakh to entrepreneurs, the BJP promised.

The Loktak Mega Eco-Tourism project will become a reality, and cash incentives and subsidies would be given for setting up homestay facilities, to promote tourism in the Northeastern state, the BJP said. 

"FO-FO Train" (Follow Foothills Train) -- a peripheral rail network along the foothills of the state will be developed to boost tourism and increase allied vocational opportunities, the party said.

The BJP believes in good governance and the 'Go to Village' and 'Go to Hills' programmes will be expanded to reach government schemes at the doorsteps of the people, Nadda said.

Besides the chief minister, senior BJP leader Sambit Patra, state BJP president A Sharda Devi and Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were present at the programme.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Manipur Assembly Polls Manipur BJP JP Nadda N Biren Singh BJP Manifesto PM Ujjwala Scheme
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mizoram Cyclist Creates Record By Pedaling Over 1500 Km From Aizawl To Kolkata

Mizoram Cyclist Creates Record By Pedaling Over 1500 Km From Aizawl To Kolkata

UP Election: Amit Shah Chides SP Over Mulayam Singh Yadav's Poll Campaigning

UP Election: In Kaifi Azmi’s Ancestral Village It’s Contest Between Father And BJP MLA Son

BJP, Congress, SP: Who Promised What In 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls?

SC Sets Aside Punjab & Haryana HC Order On Quota In Private Sector Jobs For Haryana Locals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival