Manipur Class 12 Board Exam Commences, 36,717 Students Appearing In Exam

Imphal West district has the maximum number of students appearing in the examination at 12,749 while Pherzawl district has the least number of students with 18 candidates appearing in the examination, COHSEM officials said. 

COHSEM commenced on Thursday PTI Photo

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 6:11 pm

The Class 12 Board examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) commenced on Thursday with 36,717 students including 18,336 girls appearing in the examination, an official said. The exam is being conducted at 120 examination centres across the state and will conclude on April 1.

Of the total 36,717 students, Science stream has 24,513 students followed by Arts stream with 11,391 students and Commerce stream with 813 students. Imphal West district has the maximum number of students appearing in the examination at 12,749 while Pherzawl district has the least number of students with 18 candidates appearing in the examination, COHSEM officials said. 

Earlier, district administration of Thoubal, Bishnupur, Jiribam, Tengnoupal and Kangpokpi districts had issued separate orders for imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144  CrPC prohibiting "assembly of four or more persons and carrying of lethal weapons such as sticks, stones, firearms within a perimeter of 100 metres from the examination centres from 8 am to 5 pm from February 23 till April 5". 

The orders, however, are not applicable for students, teachers and others involved in conducting the examination.

