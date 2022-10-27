Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Man, Two Children Die After Consuming Poisonous Tea In UP’s Mainpuri

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shivanandan's wife Ramamurthy, mistook the medicine sprayed in the paddy for tea leaves and put it in the tea which made it toxic.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 4:17 pm

A 55-year-old man and his two grandchildren died and two others fell ill on Thursday here in a village after drinking tea allegedly spiked with a chemical, police said.

Three dead, two critical 

Shivanandan, his sons Shivang (6) and Divyansh (5), his father-in-law Ravindra Singh (55), and neighbour Sobran fell seriously ill after drinking tea made in his house in Nagla Kanhai village, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said.

All of them were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared Ravindra, Shivang, and Divyansh brought dead, the SP said. He said the condition of Sobran and Shivanandan is still critical and they have been referred to Saifai.

Added paddy medicine by mistake

Dixit said that preliminary investigation has found that Shivanandan's wife Ramamurthy, mistook the medicine sprayed in the paddy for tea leaves and put it in the tea which made it toxic.

(With inputs from PTI)

