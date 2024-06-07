National

Man Stabbed To Death By Friend In Delhi Over Sexual Harassment

According to police, Rohit used to sexually harass the woman living in the Sarai Lake area.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

The police identified the accused as Mohammad Javed and arrested him on Thursday from the Sunlight Colony police station, they said.

On Wednesday, the police received a PCR call reporting a man being severely injured.

"As the team reached the spot, the team found Rohit, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan lying on the road with stabbed injuries. He was shifted to AIIMS trauma centre where he was declared as brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

"The accused warned Rohit several times but he did not amend his ways," the DCP said.

On Wednesday, an argument broke out between them, during which Rohit allegedly slapped Javed, who then arranged a knife and stabbed Rohit multiple times.

Police said that even though the murder was committed in daylight, in a crowded area, no one was willing to provide details.

"Accordingly, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up. Informers were deployed in the area and it was revealed that the accused involved in the murder was also having criminal involvements and had fled from Delhi immediately after the incident," said the DCP.

The police traced Javed in Uttar Pradesh and arrested him, he said.

"We have recovered blood-stained clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident and a weapon of offence," he added.

