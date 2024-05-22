National

Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Her Mother In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Salim allegedly raped the woman and made a video of the act which he used to extort money from her. He threatened her that he would share the video on the internet, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her mother and making a video of the act, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused Salim, who lived in the same area as the victims, had befriended the woman a year ago.

Salim allegedly raped the woman and made a video of the act which he used to extort money from her. He threatened her that he would share the video on the internet, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

A few days ago, Salim called the woman's mother to a hotel under the pretext of deleting the said videos. However, when she reached there, he raped her and made a video of the act, the SSP said.

On Tuesday, the woman and her mother approached the police and told them that Salim was demanding money against the videos, SSP said.

Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and Salim was arrested, he said. Salim had confessed to the crime. Further investigation is underway, he added.

