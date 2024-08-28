Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 

Under the previous Indian Penal Code, rape is primarily addressed under Section 376, with penalties ranging from 7 years to life imprisonment plus fines. Aggravated forms of rape, detailed in Sections 376(2) and 376A, include harsher punishments such as life imprisonment and, in severe cases, the death penalty. For rape involving minors or those in positions of authority, Sections 376(2) and 376C impose stringent penalties, including life sentences and fines.