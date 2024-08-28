National

Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 

Addressing a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad event on Wednesday, she stated that she aimed to have the bill passed within 10 days and sent to the Governor for approval

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during TMC Chhatra Parishad Photo: PTI
info_icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a special state Assembly session to pass a law ensuring capital punishment for rapists.

Addressing a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad event on Wednesday, she stated that she aimed to have the bill passed within 10 days and sent to the Governor for approval.

The TMC supremo warned that if the Governor did not approve it, her party would protest outside Raj Bhavan. The Bengal CM’s statement comes at a time of palpable anger among Kolkata citizens after the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital. 

“The Governor will not give consent to the Bill, I know. Our women will sit there hours in protest demanding the passage of the Bill,” she said. 

Visuals from Bengal Bandh today | - PTI
Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Accuses CM Mamata Of Threatening Doctors

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP for politicising the incident and calling for a Bengal Bandh on Wednesday to protest police action at a rally for the young doctor on Tuesday.

She also took aim at the BJP-led Central government: "Sixteen days have passed since the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the doctor's rape-murder probe from the Kolkata Police. Where is the justice?" Banerjee asked.

Existing Punishment For Rapes under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a rape conviction stipulate a minimum punishment of 10 years, extendable to life imprisonment (Section 64).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists

BY Outlook Web Desk

Section 64(2) imposes harsher penalties for offenders in positions of authority, such as police officers and public servants, due to the severe breach of trust involved.

Section 70 of the BNS deals with gangrape with punishment of a minimum of 20 years to life imprisonment. In case of rape of minors, the punishment is life imprisonment and, in some cases, death penalty.

Sections 65 and 66 specifically address the protection of minors from sexual violence. Perpetrators who rape girls under 16 face at least 20 years in prison and fines for victim rehabilitation. For victims under 12, the penalties are more severe, including life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, capital punishment.

Under the previous Indian Penal Code, rape is primarily addressed under Section 376, with penalties ranging from 7 years to life imprisonment plus fines. Aggravated forms of rape, detailed in Sections 376(2) and 376A, include harsher punishments such as life imprisonment and, in severe cases, the death penalty. For rape involving minors or those in positions of authority, Sections 376(2) and 376C impose stringent penalties, including life sentences and fines.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  2. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  3. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
  4. England's Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket At 37
  5. IPL's Impact Player Rule Gives More Value For Strategy, Makes The Game Fairer, Says Ravi Ashwin
Football News
  1. Premier League: Ipswich Town Complete Signing Of Luton Town's Chiedozie Ogbene
  2. Premier League: Hurzeler Excited By 'Excellent' Kadioglu After Brighton Move Confirmed
  3. La Liga: Olmo Happy To End Rayo Vallecano Hoodoo On Dream Barcelona Debut
  4. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  5. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  2. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  3. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  4. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  5. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: CM Mamata Says 'Will Amend Laws To Ensure Death Penalty To Rapists'
  2. Mamata Calls For Death Penalty For Rape, Throws A Challenge At Centre 
  3. Day In Pics: August 28, 2024
  4. Delhi Police Questions 2 Jharkhand Police Officers Suspected Of Spying On Ex-CM Champai Soren
  5. Political Mudslinging In West Bengal As BJP And TMC Grapple To Control The Narrative On RG Kar Rape And Murder
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  2. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  3. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  4. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  5. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
World News
  1. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  2. SpaceX's Polaris Dawn: The Diverse Crew, Why Is It Delayed | Know About The First Commercial Spacewalk
  3. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
  4. Armie Hammer Sells Pickup Truck, Says He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Allegations
  5. Bangladesh: Body Of Gazi TV Journalist Sarah Rahanuma Found Floating In Lake, Probe On
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: CM Mamata Says 'Will Amend Laws To Ensure Death Penalty To Rapists'
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists