Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP's 12-Hr Strike Today; TMC Govt Urges People To Not Participate

Bengal Bandh LIVE: What's Open, What's Closed | Check Here
As per the announcement made for the strike by the BJP, the party has appealed for all shops, schools, and offices to remain closed as a sign of protest and has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Let's look at what services will be open and closed:
What's Open: Essential services like hospitals, pharmacy, public transport, are expected to function normally. Government offices and banks are also likely to remain open unless a holiday is declared by the respective concerned authorities.
What's Closed: Schools and college are likely to be closed for the day as a measure towards students' safety. However, no such decision from any educational institutions have been released.
Bangla Bandh LIVE: TMC Govt Urges People To Not Participate In Strike
As the BJP called for a general strike in the state, the West Bengal government urged people to not respond or participate in the bandh.
Alapan Bandhopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected."
Shortly after, the state issued a notice saying that all government offices would remain open and all employees, except those facing exigencies or are on leave, would have to report for duty on August 28 or face show-cause for their unauthorised absence.
Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP's Call For 12-Hr General Strike
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday called for a 12-hour general strike -- 6 am to 6 pm -- 'Bengal Bandh' today (August 28, Wednesday) to condemn the police action against protesters that took place during the protest march to the secretariat -- 'Nabanna Abhijan'.
The party strongly condemned the violence and called for the resignation of Chief Minister "dictator" Mamata Banerjee for the facilitation of a fair probe into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. They also demanded that the CBI conduct her polygraph test.
Bengal Bandh Today LIVE: What's Happening In Kolkata | Details
Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the strike called in West Bengal by the Bharatiya Janata Party. We will bring you real-time updates on the events in the state today, while also telling what's open and what's closed.
Follow our live blog for regular updates on Bengal Bandh and the Kolkata Doctor Case probe.