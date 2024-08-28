Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP's 12-Hr Strike Today; TMC Govt Urges People To Not Participate

As per the announcement made for the strike by the BJP, the party has appealed for all shops, schools, and offices to remain closed as a sign of protest and has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Let's look at what services will be open and closed:

What's Open: Essential services like hospitals, pharmacy, public transport, are expected to function normally. Government offices and banks are also likely to remain open unless a holiday is declared by the respective concerned authorities.