Mumbai: Woman Returning Home From Mehendi Class Dies After Being Hit By SUV In Malad

A pedestrian woman died after being hit by a speeding SUV in Mumbai's Malad area, police said on Wednesday. According to reports, the 26-year-old woman was returning home from a mehendi class when the speeding SUV hit her at the Gudiya Pada locality.
"The woman, identified as Shahana Kaazi, was walking when she was hit by a Ford Endeavor around 10 pm. After the accident, the accused himself took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she died during treatment," news agency PTI quoted the official of Malad police station as saying.
The accused, Anup Sinha, was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and was placed under arrest. His vehicle was also seized by the police, the officer said.
The accused has an office in Andheri and he was on leave when the incident occurred, he added.
The police have collected his blood sample to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of liquor, the official said.
This is the latest incident in the series of hit-and-run and fatal accident cases involving luxury cars in Maharashtra. On July 29, a 28-year-old man who was left severely injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on July 20 died in hospital, a police official said on Monday.
On July 9, a speeding BMW allegedly being driven by a now-sacked Shiv Sena leader's son had rammed into a two-wheeler on Annie Besant Road in Worli, killing a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, and severely injuring her husband Pradip. Accused Mihir Shah, his family driver and father were arrested for alleged attempts to destroy evidence and hoodwink investigators as well as other offences.
On May 19, a Porsche driven by a minor in an inebriated condition had knocked down a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, the state's second largest city, leaving two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh dead.