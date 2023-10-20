Mahua Moitra Bribery Case: Delhi HC To Hear TMC MP's Plea To Restrain Nishikant Dubey And Others Today

Amid the ongoing row over an alleged case of bribery, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear TMC MP Mahua Moitra's petition seeking directions to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and several social media platforms and media houses from disseminating defamatory content against her.

The plea, which was filed on October 17, is listed for hearing before Justice Sachin Datta.

Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP representing Krishnanagar in West Bengal, has sought permanent injunction against Dubey, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, social media platform X, search engine Google, YouTube and 15 media houses and to restrain them from making, publishing, circulating per se defamatory, ex facie false and malicious statements against her.

All about the case

The controversy stemmed from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's move where he accused Moitra of taking bribe from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Speaker Om Birla to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the charges against her.

Citing a letter he received from advocate Dehadrai, Dubey said the lawyer shared "irrefutable" evidence of bribes being given to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader by a businessman.

According to the letter, Dubey claimed 50 of 61 questions she asked in the Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices, more so after it was at the receiving end of a critical report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Defending herself, Moitra denied the allegations and claimed they were designed to damage her reputation.

She has sought a direction to the defendants to take down all alleged defamatory and scurrilous content, including posts, tweets, re-tweets, caption, posted on their respective platforms against her.