'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP

NCW condemned Moitra's defamatory remarks and requested that strict action be taken against her.

PTI
TMC MP Mahua Moitra (L) | NCW Chief Rekha Sharma (R) Photo: PTI
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has once again sparked controversy with her "boss's pajamas" remark against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.

The commission strongly condemned Moitra's "crude and defamatory" remarks, requesting strict against action against the Lok Sabha MP. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party also reacted to the incident and asked TMC to sack Moitra.

The controversy erupted when the TMC MP commented on a video of the NCW chief which was shared on the microblogging platform X. On the video, which showed Rekha Sharma arriving at the site of the Hathras stampede amid rains, Moitra commented saying, "She's too busy holding up her boss's pajamas."

Notably, Moitra's remark was in connection to the question raised over a person holding an umbrella for Sharma. Several netizens asked why the NCW chief couldn't hold her own umbrella, and this is when the TMC MP made this comment.

REKHA SHARMA'S REACTION

Reacting to Moitra's comments, Rekha Sharma termed her to be a "troll", saying that instead of her work, the TMC MP is interested in trolling people, adding that "I don't give my time to trollers".

She also clarified as to why someone was holding an umbrella for her. In a post on X, she said, "I didn't ask for it nor did I realise that someone is carrying an umbrella as there was so much rush and I was engrossed in the situation, talking to the people."

She added that even in the images it is clear the she wasn't under the shade of the umbrella.

The NCW chief has also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in connection with Moitra's remark.

NCW SEEKS FIR AGAINST MAHUA MOITRA

NCW on Friday took suo moto cognisance of the derogatory remarks made by the TMC MP against its chairperson Rekha Sharma, seeking an FIR against her.

"The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023," the NCW said in a post on X.

It condemned Moitra's defamatory remarks and requested that strict action be taken against her.

"An FIR should be registered against Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days," the NCW wrote.

MOITRA'S RESPONSE TO NCW

Reacting to the NCW's request for an FIR against Mahua Moitra, the TMC responded saying, "Come on @DelhiPolice please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest."

"I Can Hold My Own Umbrella," she added.

BJP REACTS

Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at Moitra and said that the Trinamool Congress should sack her.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X and wrote, "Mahua Moitra should think her statements through... Such comments are disgusting.. we can see someone holding an umbrella for CM Mamata didi too but one should not make a disgusting comment like Mahua did..."

"Hopefully Mamata Didi (right) will act on Mahua & sack her!" he added.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya also slammed Moitra and said, "Mamata Banerjee’s MP keeps it classy. Not sure if it is an acquired insight or lived."

"But #Sandeshkhali and Chopra are manifestations of this kind of depraved mindset," he added.

