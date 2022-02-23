Maharashtra: Sena MP Urges MMRDA To Speed Up Metro Work In Thane

Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare, on Wednesday, met MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas and asked him to speed up the work on Metro lines in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai.



In a statement, Vichare said he informed the commissioner that the work on the Metro line had come to a halt due to a dispute between the two contractors who were executing the work.



The stoppage of work has had adverse effects, with roads in Thane city getting blocked at various routes where the work has been halted, the MP from Thane claimed.



Vichare further said that the work done on Metro routes in Thane and Mumbai was far from satisfactory. The Sena MP urged the MMRDA to speed up the work and complete it at the earliest for the sake of citizens.

With PTI inputs.