Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 480 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 521 Recoveries

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 408; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 2,267; Tests: 20,174.

Maharashtra Sees 480 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 521 Recoveries
Maharashtra Sees 480 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 521 Recoveries

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 7:52 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 480 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 81,24,299 and the toll to 1,48,357, a health official said. This was a rise from 366 cases registered on Friday, which had also seen five persons succumb to the infection, he pointed out.

The two deaths were recorded in Pune and Mumbai, which also accounted for 130 of the new cases, the official added. The recovery count rose by 521 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,73,675, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,267, he said.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.15 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent. So far, 8,49,34,657 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 20,174 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 408; Fatality: 2; Active cases: 2,267; Tests: 20,174.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Generation Gap: As US, Russia And China Race For 6th-Generation Fighter Jet, Will India Miss The Bus Again?

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect