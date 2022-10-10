Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 3,585 Swine Flu Deaths Since Jan 1; Pune, Kolhapur Lead

Maharashtra has reported 3,585 swine flu deaths since January 1 this year, a state health department official said on Monday.

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 10:02 pm

Pune leads the list with 46 deaths, followed by 19 in Kolhapur, both in western Maharashtra, he added.

Swine flu is a human respiratory infection caused by an influenza strain that was first noticed in pigs.

The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, and body aches, with children, pregnant women, and the elderly being at higher risk of contracting the ailment.

(Inputs from PTI)

