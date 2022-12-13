Maharashtra Reports 27 Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Below 200

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,230, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,408.



Maharashtra reported 15 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Monday.

The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest number of 16 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Pune (6), Akola (2), Nashik (1), Aurangabad (1), and Nagpur circles (1), said the department in a bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

With 8,344 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, their cumulative number in the state rose to 8,57,67,738, said the bulletin.

The number of recoveries increased to 79,87,626 after 31 more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the state with 196 active cases, it said.

Of the total active cases of COVID-19, the highest - 69 - are in Mumbai, followed by 67 and 18 in Pune and Thane districts, respectively, among other districts, said the health department.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent, it said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,36,230; fresh cases 27; death toll 1,48,408; recoveries 79,87,626; active cases 196; total tests 8,57,67,738.