Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Maharashtra Reports 2,138 Covid-19 Cases, Eight Deaths

Recovery rate in the state is 97.98 per cent and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent. With 41,501 new coronavirus tests, the number of samples tested so far rose to 8,30,14,538. 

Covid-19 testing Photo: PTI

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 8:20 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 2,138 new coronavirus infections and eight pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 80,39,319 and death toll increased to 1,48,088. 
 
The state now has 13,943 active Covid-19 cases. A day before, Maharashtra had reported 2,135 new Covid-19 cases and 12 fatalities.
 
Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 673, followed by Mumbai circle (508), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (188), Akola circle (128), Kolhapur circle (89), Latur circle (71) and Aurangabad circle (47).

A circle comprises four to six districts. Four patients died in Pune circle, two in Mumbai circle and one each in Akola and Kolhapur circles. 
 

With 2,279 patients recovering on Wednesday, the tally of recoveries rose to  78,77,288. Of 13,943 active Covid-19 cases, the highest 4,665 are in Pune district, followed by 1,798 and 1,644 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur districts.

Recovery rate in the state is 97.98 per cent and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent. With 41,501 new coronavirus tests, the number of samples tested so far rose to 8,30,14,538. 
 
Maharashtra's positivity rate (cases detected per 100 samples) is 5.15 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Total cases 80,39,319; fresh cases 2,138; death toll 1,48,088; total recoveries 78,77,288; active cases 13,943; total tests 8,30,14,538. 

(With PTI Inputs)

