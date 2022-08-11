Maharashtra Records 1,877 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths; Active Tally At 11,790

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases, while five more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally reached 80,66,243, while the death toll increased to 1,48,162, the department said in a bulletin.

The state had recorded 1,847 coronavirus cases and five fatalities on Wednesday. Mumbai recorded 683 fresh cases and one fatality due to the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, said the department.

Besides the financial capital, Jalna, Solapur, Pune city and Thane district recorded one death each, said the bulletin. The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.02 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The bulletin said 1,971 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,06,291 and leaving the state with 11,790 active cases.The health department said 33,591 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,35,50,468.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 80,66,243; fresh cases 1,877; death toll 1,48,162; recoveries 79,06,291; active cases 11,790; total tests 8,35,50,468.

