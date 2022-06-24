Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Maharashtra: Nashik Sees 49 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 240

Maharashtra: Nashik Sees 49 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 240
New Covid cases in Nashik district PTI

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 8:15 pm

As many as 49 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Maharashtra's Nashik district, taking the tally of infections to 4,76,605 on Friday, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,899, while the count of recoveries reached 4,67,466 after 33 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. With this, the district is left with 240 active cases, the official added.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,73,202 were from Nashik city, 1,77,228 from other parts of the district, 13,895 from Malegaon and 8,364 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

(With PTI inputs)

