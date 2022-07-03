Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Maharashtra Logs 2,962 Covid-19 Cases, Six Fatalities

Maharashtra recorded 2,962 Covid-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai.

covid-19 (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 7:23 pm

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,962 COVID-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai, and one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron besides six fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.
       

With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 79,85,296 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,47,940. 
       

A day earlier, the state had seen 2,971 cases and five fatalities.
               

The state is now left with 22,485 active cases.
       

The health bulletin said one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron has been detected. The 60-year-old woman patient from Mumbai is fully vaccinated. She had tested positive for coronavirus on June 16.  
       

The patient had only mild symptoms of COVID-19 and recovered in home isolation, it said. 
       

The cumulative tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in the state has gone up to 64 — 15 in Pune, 34 in Mumbai, four each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar and three in Raigad.
       

Mumbai recorded 761 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities while one death each  due to COVID-19 was reported from the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Pune and Gadchiroli districts. 
       

Maharashtra's case fatality rate now stands at 1.85 per cent. 
       

A total of 3,918 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,14,871. 
       

The current case recovery rate in the state is 97.87 per cent.     
       

A total of 36,858 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 8,21,19,146.
       

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 2,962, fresh fatalities: 6, active cases: 22,485, tests: 36,858; total cases 79,85,296, total death toll 1,47,940.

