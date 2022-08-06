Maharashtra Logs 1,931 Covid-19 Cases, Nine Fatalities

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,931 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine fatalities, taking the tally to 80,57,920 and the toll to 1,48,138, the state health department said. A day before, the state had reported 2,024 infections and five fatalities due to Covid-19.

It also said 14 patients of BA.5 and 35 patients of BA.2.75 sub-variants have been found in the state from July 20 to 28. "Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said.

The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 272 and of BA.2.75 patients to 234. Maharashtra is now left with 11,875 active cases, including 3,036 patients from Pune.

The current case positivity rate stands at 4.77 per cent.

Of the 1,931 fresh cases, the highest 762 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 456 in the Pune circle, 275 in the Nagpur circle, 143 in the Nashik circle, 112 in the Latur circle, 79 in the Akola circle, 77 in the Kolhapur circle, and 27 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.

Of the nine new fatalities, the highest four were reported from the Nashik circle, followed by three in Mumbai, and one each at the Nagpur circle and the Pune circle. A total of 1,953 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,97,907, the department said.

Of the 11,875 Covid-19 patients in the state, the highest 3,036 active cases are in the Pune district, 2,591 in the Mumbai district and 1,228 in the Nagpur district. Maharashtra's current recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

With 40,401 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,34,01,169, as per the report. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,57,920; fresh cases 1,931; death toll 1,48,138; recoveries 78,97,907; active cases 11,875; total tests 8,34,01,169.

