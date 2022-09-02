Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Maharashtra Logs 1,258 Covid-19 Cases, 6 Deaths; Active Tally Now 9,197

Fresh Covid Cases
Fresh Covid Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 7:48 pm

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,258 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths linked to the infection,  which took the tally to 81,02,377 and the toll to 1,48,257, a health official said. On Thursday, the state had seen 781 cases and four deaths.

Of the new cases, 678 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by the Pune circle (381), Nagpur (56), Kolhapur (49), Nashik  (35), Akola (16), Aurangabad (12) and the Latur circle (9).

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. All the six deaths related to coronavirus were registered in the Mumbai circle -- three in the metropolis, two in Thane and one in Mira Bhayander, he added.

The recovery count increased by 1,942 in the last 24 hours to reach 79,44,923, leaving the state with an active caseload of 9,197, the official said. Mumbai leads with 3,414 active cases, followed by 2,228 in Thane and 1,675 in Pune, he added.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.06 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent. So far, 8,41,62,354 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 22,476 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,02,377; fresh cases 1,258; death toll 1,48,257; recoveries 79,44,923; active cases 9,197; total tests 8,41,62,354.

(With PTI Inputs)

