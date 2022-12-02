Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Maharashtra Government Offices To Go Paperless From April 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Government Offices To Go Paperless From April 2023: CM Eknath Shinde

The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, the Chief Minister said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Photo: Getty Images

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 6:04 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the e-office system will be started at all government offices in the state from April 1 next year so that work speeds up and becomes "paperless".

Shinde made the announcement on Thursday after meeting V Srinivas, secretary of the central administrative reforms and public grievances department. The e-office system will enable faster functioning and the business will also be paperless, the chief minister said.

Once all government offices switch to the e-office mode, officials can access files documents on their mobile phones as well, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

National Maharashtra Government Offices Paperless April 2023 CM Eknath Shinde E-office System
