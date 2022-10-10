Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Election Commission Allots Torch Symbol To Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena

The Election Commission has allotted 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as name for Uddhav Thackeray's faction, whereas 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' has been allotted to Sena's Eknath Shinde faction. The EC has asked the Shinde faction to apply with a fresh set of names.

Shiv Sena factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are battling to be the real Sena
Shiv Sena factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are battling to be the real Sena Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 8:16 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has allotted the flaming torch —mashal— as the election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction. 

The EC has also allotted the name 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' to Uddhav's faction. 

Shinde's faction has been allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'. Shinde's Sena faction has not been allotted any symbol and has been asked to look for fresh symbols. 

The allotment of new names and symbols come two days after the EC froze Sena's name and bow-and-arrow symbol as the two factions of Sena led by Uddhav and Shinde are locked in a tussle to prove to be the 'real' Sena. For the purpose of upcoming Andheri East constituency, the EC had asked the two factions to submit alternatives names and symbols.

Earlier, sources in the poll panel confirmed to PTI that the alternate symbols and names have been submitted by both the factions by Monday. The poll panel examined whether the symbols are not the same or whether they are not being used by any other party. The EC also examined whether the symbols submitted do not stand frozen by it already.

It was earlier reported that Uddhav faction had submitted three symbols — trident [trishul], burning torch, and rising Sun. The EC denied trishul and gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions over their religious connotations. Trishul is associated with Hindu God Shiva and mace is associated with Hindu God Hanuman. 

Reacting to the EC's decision, Uddhav's Sena faction's Bhaskar Jadhav said the party is happy and considers the allotment of the name of their choice a major victory.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details emerge.

Related stories

Uddhav Thackeray Approaches Delhi HC, Seeks To Quash EC’s Order Of Freezing Shiv Sena Name And Poll Symbol

Tussle Over 'Real' Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Says Shinde Camp Will Succeed When EC Takes Final Decision

Allot Shiv Sena Poll Symbol To Us, Uddhav Camp May Misuse It: Shinde faction to EC

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Maharashtra Politics Maharashtra Crisis Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Bal Thackeray Eknath Shinde Election Commission Party Symbols
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Clinches 2nd Drivers' Title At Suzuka - In Pics