Maharashtra: Election Commission Allots Torch Symbol To Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena

The Election Commission (EC) has allotted the flaming torch —mashal— as the election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction.

The EC has also allotted the name 'Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' to Uddhav's faction.

Shinde's faction has been allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'. Shinde's Sena faction has not been allotted any symbol and has been asked to look for fresh symbols.

The allotment of new names and symbols come two days after the EC froze Sena's name and bow-and-arrow symbol as the two factions of Sena led by Uddhav and Shinde are locked in a tussle to prove to be the 'real' Sena. For the purpose of upcoming Andheri East constituency, the EC had asked the two factions to submit alternatives names and symbols.

Earlier, sources in the poll panel confirmed to PTI that the alternate symbols and names have been submitted by both the factions by Monday. The poll panel examined whether the symbols are not the same or whether they are not being used by any other party. The EC also examined whether the symbols submitted do not stand frozen by it already.

It was earlier reported that Uddhav faction had submitted three symbols — trident [trishul], burning torch, and rising Sun. The EC denied trishul and gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions over their religious connotations. Trishul is associated with Hindu God Shiva and mace is associated with Hindu God Hanuman.

Reacting to the EC's decision, Uddhav's Sena faction's Bhaskar Jadhav said the party is happy and considers the allotment of the name of their choice a major victory.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details emerge.

(With PTI inputs)