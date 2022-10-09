Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Shiv Sena Submits Three Names And Symbols After EC's Interim Order

The EC had frozen the Shiv Sena name and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol following dispute between the warring factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, and asked them both to give a list of three names and symbols out of which ECI will allot one to each.

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 12:12 pm


The Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray faction has submitted three names and symbols for the upcoming by-election in Mumbai’s Andheri East, sources in the Election Commission (EC) said.

Shiv Sena has said ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray’ is their first choice for the name and ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ is the second.

The EC had yesterday frozen the Shiv Sena name and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol following dispute between the warring factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, and asked them both to give a list of three names and symbols out of which ECI will allot one to each.

The poll body’s intervention comes months after an open rebellion in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and his loyalists, who joined hands with the BJP to form a new government with Shinde as the Chief Minister.

The rebels have been staking claim over the party, saying the Thackeray camp is a minority without popular support in the party.

As per the poll body’s interim order, both groups were asked to choose new names. They shall be allotted different symbols, which they may choose from the list of free symbols available.

The Commission had earlier asked the rival groups to submit documentary proof on legislative and organisational support by August 8 to back their claims.

The deadline was extended to October 7 after the request of the Thackeray faction. On October 4, the Shinde faction had moved the Election Commission seeking the allocation of the bow and arrow poll symbol in view of the Andheri East assembly by-election that was notified on Friday.

