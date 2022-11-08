Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Deputy CM Must Take Responsibility For Minister Abdul Sattar's Alleged Remarks Against NCP MP Supriya Sule: Aaditya Thackeray

The minister, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, later told a rally in Sillod that he had apologised for a word he had used.  "If a person uses foul language against a woman and he apologises, then it is called 'manners'. 

Leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray
Leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 2:11 pm

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take responsibility for state Minister Abdul Sattar’s alleged comments against NCP leader Supriya Sule, and demanded that the National Commission for Women take action in the matter.

Thackeray was speaking to reporters in Aurangabad before leaving for his Shetkari Samvad Yatra in Marathwada.

Sattar's alleged comment against Sule triggered protests by NCP workers in different parts of the state on Monday. Stones were hurled at Sattar's residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai, while demonstrations were held against him in his hometown Sillod, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur and Pandharpur.

The minister, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, later told a rally in Sillod that he had apologised for a word he had used.  "If a person uses foul language against a woman and he apologises, then it is called 'manners'. 

But the minister (Abdul Sattar) has used this language multiple times. The deputy chief minister should take responsibility for the statement," Thackeray said, adding that Sattar should be removed from his post. 

The Sena leader said that the National Commission for Women should also take action in the matter. "We have to see that what the National Commission for Women does. Merely sending notices won't work," he said. 

Thackeray will travel to Paithan and interact with farmers in Balanagar. Before that, he will address people in Waluj industrial area, a party official said.  Thackeray visited Osmanapura Gurudwara in Aurangabad city. 

The Sena leader will tour Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts of Marathwada and will interact with farmers in Gorigandhari, Padalshingi, Chausala and Pangaon villages as part of the Shetkari Samvad Yatra. 

Related stories

Aaditya Thackeray May Join Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Shiv Sena Leader

Aaditya Thackeray Could Take Part In Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Shiv Sena Leader

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Attacks Aaditya Thackeray, Says Maharashtra Has Rejected Dynastic Politics

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis State Minister Abdul Sattar NCP Leader Supriya Sule Shetkari Samvad Yatra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Osmanapura Gurudwara
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Delhi Moves To GRAP Stage 3 As Air Quality Turns 'Severe', Here's What It Means

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists