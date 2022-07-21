Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Maharashtra: College Principal, His Professor Wife Booked For 'Abetting Suicide' Of Young Woman Relative

Police said that the victim was under depression and tense ever since the couple had read her personal diary and threatened to defame her among the relatives. 

The victim, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling Getty Images

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 9:11 am

Police have registered a case against the principal of a college in Nagpur district  and his professor wife on the charge of abetting the suicide of their 24-year-old woman relative, an official said on Wednesday.        

The victim, a resident of Dhapewada near Nagpur city, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling on July 14 at the house of her grandparents. 

Police said that the victim was under depression and tense ever since the couple had read her personal diary and threatened to defame her among the relatives. 

"The accused have been identified as Dr Ratnakar Ramji Dahat, principal of Chakrapani College in Hudkeshwar area of the city and his wife Mangala, a professor at Santaji College. The couple is a resident of Suyog Nagar area of Nagpur," the official of Saoner police station said.

The principal is the uncle of the victim, who was a science graduate and working with a private company in Nagpur, he said. 

"During the investigation, the police found that in April this year, the couple had read Nikita's diary and learnt about her personal life. She was afraid that both would defame her in the society. Since then, she was under depression and even told about the mental trauma to her brother," he added. 

Based on the complaint lodged by her brother, an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) was registered against the couple, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

