Maharashtra: Civic Authorities To Intensify Vaccination For Infants, Toddlers In Bhiwandi

Doses of oral polio, BCG, Hepatitis B, rota virus, PCV, IPV, penra, measles, rubella and DPT vaccines are being given to children, he said.

Maharashtra: Civic Authorities To Intensify Vaccination For Infants, Toddlers In Bhiwandi
Maharashtra civic body intensifies vaccination for infants. (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 10:43 pm

Vaccination drive for children aged up to two years old will be intensified in the limits of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district in the next three months, a civic official said on Saturday.
  
         

Mission Indradanush will be intensified in the coming months, during which infants and toddlers will be given vaccines, medical officer of health of the BNMC Dr K R Kharat said. Doses of oral polio, BCG, Hepatitis B, rotavirus, PCV, IPV, penra, measles, rubella and DPT vaccines are being given to children, he said. 
  
         

Since civic authorities were unable to administer vaccines to children amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, a special drive has been undertaken and the first round of vaccination will take place between March 7 and March 14, the official said. 
  
         

A total of 238 sessions have been arranged in the civic corporation limits, and the drive will cover 4,996 children and 471 pregnant women, he added.

With PTI inputs.

