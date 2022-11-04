Maharashtra: A Party Needs CM's Chair To Take Decisions, Says NCP's Jayant Patil

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil on Thursday said a party can take decisions if it has the chief minister's chair.

Speaking at an event in Pune, he said the NCP could not do "anything" for its members while in government (Maha Vikas Aghadi) as "for that we need our leader sitting in the number one (CM) position".

"Though we could give big positions to (party members), there are a number of people who are working with the party with loyalty by just looking at (Sharad) Pawar saheb. In last two-and half-years (during MVA rule), we could not anything (for party members) because for that we need our leader sitting at the number one position (CM position)," he said.

"We can take whatever decisions we want if we have our leader as CM," Patil said. Stressing that decisions in the MVA government had to be finalised by taking all three parties (NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress) into confidence, he said said "sometimes while coming to an agreement, some decisions used to get delayed or some decisions could not be taken".

He said currently there was no difference in the ideology of the Congress and the NCP, adding that the test was to see how the two can face the present "changing conditions" in the country.

Speaking about "rajkaran" (politics) and "samajkaran" (social welfare), Patil said there was no guarantee that work or ideology can fetch votes. "These are the new challenges before the new generation," he added.

The MVA government was in power between 2019 and June this year before a rebellion in the Shiv Sena led to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigning.

(With PTI Inputs)