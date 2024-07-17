Maharashtra: 26-Year-Old Travel Influencer Dies After Falling Off Waterfall Near Raigad

In a tragic incident, 26-year-old Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar died by falling into a 300-foot gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad. As per reports, Aanvi, a resident of Mumbai, was a trip with her seven friends.
The incident reportedly took place around 10.30 am today when Aanvi slipped into a deep gorge while shooting a video. Upon receiving information, the local authorities sprang into emergency action while a rescue team rushed to the scene. The Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff also extended additional support.
"As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley," a rescuer told, as per a report by NDTV.
A six-hour-long extensive rescue operation finally took Aanvi out from the gorge but the severity of her injuries eventually caused her death at the Managaon sub-district hospital soon.
In light of the tragic incident, the local authorities issued an ardent appeal to tourists and citizens urging everyone to travel responsibly and prioritize safety while exploring picturesque Sahyadri range.