Maharashtra: 26-Year-Old Travel Influencer Dies After Falling Off Waterfall Near Raigad

The incident reportedly took place around 10.30 am today when Aanvi slipped into a deep gorge while shooting a video. Upon receiving information, the local authorities sprang into emergency action while a rescue team rushed to the scene. The Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff also extended additional support.

Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar
Photo: X/@AanviKamdar
In a tragic incident, 26-year-old Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar died by falling into a 300-foot gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad. As per reports, Aanvi, a resident of Mumbai, was a trip with her seven friends.

Screengrab of the viral video.
Bihar: Girl Narrowly Escapes Lightning Strike In Sitamarhi While Making Reel During Rain | VIDEO

BY Outlook Web Desk

"As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley," a rescuer told, as per a report by NDTV.

A six-hour-long extensive rescue operation finally took Aanvi out from the gorge but the severity of her injuries eventually caused her death at the Managaon sub-district hospital soon.

In light of the tragic incident, the local authorities issued an ardent appeal to tourists and citizens urging everyone to travel responsibly and prioritize safety while exploring picturesque Sahyadri range.

