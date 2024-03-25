National

Maharashtra: 2 Temple Bases Found During Excavation In Ambajogai, Says State Archaeology Dept Official

Excavation is underway in Sakaleshwar temple premises near Ambajogai in Beed district of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

P
PTI
X%2F%40History_Ink1008
Excavation is underway in Sakaleshwar temple Photo: X/@History_Ink1008
info_icon

Two temple bases were found by the Archaeology department of the Maharashtra government during the excavation underway in Sakaleshwar temple premises near Ambajogai in Beed district, an official said on Monday.

The Sakaleshwar temple, also known as the Barakhambi temple, was built in 1228 AD by the Yadava dynasty, who ruled from Devgiri Fort, as per an inscription found earlier, the official said.

"The excavation began on March 15 and 14 trenches of 100 square feet each have been created. We have found bases of two temples, one of which is Kholeshwar, named after a Yadava general. We have found some bricks, which show the temples had shikhars, as well as sculpture parts like hands, feet," Amot Gote, Assistant Director of State Archeology, told PTI.

Advertisement

As part of the same project, we will undertake a survey of ancient monuments in Ambajogai, which will help give the area the status of a "heritage village", he added.

'"The town of Ambajogai was also known as Amrapur, Jayantipur, Jogaiambe in earlier times. It was also known as Mominabad during the Hyderabad Nizam Era. It has other monuments like Hatthikhana, Dasopant Temple, Yogeshwari temple," Gote informed.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra