Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Maha: Nine injured as auto-rickshaw collides with two-wheeler in Thane

Nine persons were injured after an Auto-rickshaw hit a two-wheeler in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Maha: Nine injured as auto-rickshaw collides with two-wheeler in Thane
Thane. PTI Photo

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:53 am

Nine persons were injured after an autorickshaw hit a two-wheeler in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.
The accident occurred at Vadape Naka on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Thursday morning, they said. 
   "The autorickshaw carrying passengers was taking a turn when it collided with the two-wheeler. At least nine persons were injured, six of them seriously. However, all of them are said to be out of danger. The six injured were admitted to the Thane civil hospital," a police official said.  Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far, he said.

With PTI inputs

Altered Federalism

