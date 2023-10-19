Madras High Court Dismisses V Senthil Balaji's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji.

The judge noted that due to the petitioner's brother being on the run and the petitioner currently holding a Ministerial position without a specific portfolio, there is a potential risk of witness tampering.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime.