Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Rain Alert Through November 5

Regional Weather Distribution and Temperature Patterns

Daytime temperatures across Madhya Pradesh continue hovering above 30°C, with most areas recording maximums between 30 to 33°C throughout the state. Night temperatures currently range from 21 to 24°C, depending on location and elevation above sea level. However, from November 6 onwards, cold northern winds will blow intensely across the state, bringing a noticeable 2 to 3°C decline in nighttime temperatures across all districts. This significant temperature drop marks the beginning of a cooler spell extending into the second week of November, signaling the onset of early winter conditions. Gusty winds accompanying thunderstorms may reach 30-40 kmph, creating hazardous conditions during active weather periods and making outdoor travel risky. Central and eastern MP districts, including Chhindwara, Betul, and Pandhurna, may also experience scattered light drizzle at isolated places during this weather system's passage.​