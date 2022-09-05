Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 46 Covid-19 Cases, 79 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 289

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,638 on Sunday after the detection of 46 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.7 percent, a health official said.

Fresh Covid Cases in Andaman
Fresh Covid Cases in Andaman

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 11:31 am

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,638 on Sunday after the detection of 46 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.7 percent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, the official added.

The recovery count increased by 79 to touch 10,42,579, leaving the state with 289 active cases, he informed.

With 6,541 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,24,459, he added.

A government release said 12,88,38,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 63 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,638, new cases 46, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,579, active cases 289 number of tests so far 2,99,24,459.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Sees 470 New Covid-19 Cases; Nil Deaths

Chhattisgarh Sees 17 Covid-19 Cases, 42 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 720

228 new Covid-19 cases in Thane

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Madhya Pradesh Sees 46 Covid-19 Cases 79 Recoveries
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films