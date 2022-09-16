Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 31 Covid-19 Cases, 39 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 184

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,017, new cases 31, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,062, active cases 184, number of tests so far 2,99,86,351.

Madhya Pradesh Sees 31 Covid-19 Cases, 39 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 184
Madhya Pradesh Sees 31 Covid-19 Cases, 39 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 184

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 8:54 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 31 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,54,017, a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 39 and reached 10,43,062, he said.

The state has an active caseload of 184, the official added. The overall number of coronavirus tests in MP was 2,99,86,351, including 4,667 conducted during the day, he said.

A government release said 18,365 vaccine jabs were given during the day, which took the overall number of doses administered so far in MP to 13,18,54,925.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,017, new cases 31, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,062, active cases 184, number of tests so far 2,99,86,351.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live