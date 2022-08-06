Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Sees 250 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 240 Recoveries

The recovery count increased by 240 and reached 10,38,941, leaving the state with 1,393 active cases, the official informed. He added that 2,97,65,266 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state so far, including 7,820 during the day.

Fresh Covid cases in Madhya Pradesh

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:16 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,51,094 on Saturday after the detection of 250 cases, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,760, a health official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 3.1 per cent, he added.

A government release said the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state rose by 1,50,775 and reached 12,63,13,098. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,51,094, new cases 250, death toll 10,760, recoveries 10,38,941, active cases 1393, number of tests so far 2,97,65,266.

(With PTI inputs)

