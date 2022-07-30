Saturday, Jul 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Sees 228 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally At 1,555

At least 263 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,37,352, the official said. With this, the state is now left with 1,555 active cases, while the positivity rate stood at 3 per cent.

undefined
Covid-19 testing PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jul 2022 8:49 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 228 new cases of coronavirus and two casualties that raised the tally of infections to 10,49,663 and toll to 10,756, an official from the state health department said.

At least 263 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,37,352, the official said. With this, the state is now left with 1,555 active cases, while the positivity rate stood at 3 per cent, he said.

As many as 7,930 samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,97,15,065, the official said. As per a government release, 12,43,43,966 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 1,11,543 jabs were given on Saturday.

Related stories

703 New Covid-19 Cases In J-K

Puducherry Sees Increase In New Covid-19 Cases

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Navjot Kaur To Fly Back Home After Testing COVID-19 Positive

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,49,663, new cases 228, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,37,352, active cases 1,555, number of tests so far 2,97,15,065.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus State Health Department Death Toll Unchanged Covid-19 India Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Vaccination New Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets

Bonds And Verses: A Circle Of Urdu Poets