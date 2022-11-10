Madhya Pradesh Logs 5 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 61

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,836 on Wednesday after the detection of five fresh cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776 as no fatality linked to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 percent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 8 to 10,43,999, leaving the state with 61 active cases, the official informed.

With 3.076 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 3,01,69,023, he added.

