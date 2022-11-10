Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Logs 5 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 61

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,836 on Wednesday after the detection of five fresh cases, a health department official said.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:03 am

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,776 as no fatality linked to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 percent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 8 to 10,43,999, leaving the state with 61 active cases, the official informed.

With 3.076 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 3,01,69,023, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,836, new cases 05, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,999, active cases 61, total tests 3,01,69,023.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases The Madhya Pradesh Government 5 New Covid-19 Cases
